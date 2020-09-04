EDMONTON -- An inmate at the Edmonton Institution died in custody on Thursday.

He has been identified as Cage Burnstick, who was serving a sentence of 16 years, one month and 22 days for robbery, assault, uttering threats, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of property obtained by a crime, and counterfeit money, among other charges.

Burnstick started his sentence on May 28, 2008.

Officials at the prison would not confirm if his death is being considered suspicious, or if he died of natural causes.