Inmate escapes from Grande Cache prison

Corrections officials and police are asking for help finding an inmate who escaped from a prison in Grande Cache, Alta., on Friday.

Kevin Sider escaped from the medium-security federal institution at 3:27 p.m. on Friday while working at the facility.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest after the Correctional Service of Canada contacted Grande Cache RCMP regarding his whereabouts.

The 44-year-old Sider, who is serving a nine-and-a-half-year sentence, is described as:

5'11"

Weighs 232 lbs

Fair complexion

Blue eyes

Brown hair

Tattoo on his left leg

Anyone with information regarding Sider's whereabouts is asked to contact Grande Cache RCMP at (780) 827-3344.