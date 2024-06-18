Inmate escapes from Grande Cache prison
Corrections officials and police are asking for help finding an inmate who escaped from a prison in Grande Cache, Alta., on Friday.
Kevin Sider escaped from the medium-security federal institution at 3:27 p.m. on Friday while working at the facility.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest after the Correctional Service of Canada contacted Grande Cache RCMP regarding his whereabouts.
The 44-year-old Sider, who is serving a nine-and-a-half-year sentence, is described as:
- 5'11"
- Weighs 232 lbs
- Fair complexion
- Blue eyes
- Brown hair
- Tattoo on his left leg
Anyone with information regarding Sider's whereabouts is asked to contact Grande Cache RCMP at (780) 827-3344.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Pierre Poilievre kicking off summer BBQ circuit with several stops in Quebec
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
'Amazing' kitefoiler J.J. Rice dies in diving accident aged 18
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'I've been stabbed': Crown calls first witnesses at murder trial of teen boy in Copperfield killing
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
-
'I was appalled': Calgary councillors question administration over water main break cause, cost
Repairs to fix five areas of concern on one of Calgary's main water line feeders are ongoing, but we don't yet know the cost to respond to and repair the pipe.
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Fire and EMS refresh river rescue training ahead of summer
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
-
Cougar sighting in Lethbridge under investigation
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
-
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
-
Sask. Health Authority says it sent bad data showing half of Saskatoon hospital beds were empty
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it sent the wrong information to an independent agency studying hospital capacity that incorrectly showed nearly half of Saskatoon hospital beds were unoccupied.
Regina
-
SaskPower, Westinghouse and Cameco strike agreement to explore nuclear future in Sask.
Saskatoon-based uranium miner Cameco and its affiliate Westinghouse Electric have signed an agreement with SaskPower vowing to evaluate the potential of nuclear power and its associated supply chain in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatchewan's first tornado of 2024 confirmed
The “Land of Living Skies” experienced its first tornado of 2024 - with an EF-0 twister touching down near Saltcoats, Sask. last week.
-
Sask. premier clears the air, says he 'doesn't believe in chemtrails'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday that he doesn't believe in chemtrails during a news conference at Canada's Farm Show.
Vancouver
-
'I am really, really sorry': Lawyer reads statement from Langley, B.C., man who killed his wife
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife – Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera – chose not to address the victim's family and friends during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.
-
B.C. premier speaks about lawsuit challenging religious exemptions for providing MAID
A day after a lawsuit was filed against the B.C. government, arguing the province's policy of allowing health-care facilities with religious affiliations to opt out of providing medical assistance in dying, the premier was asked about the legal action.
-
Deer tramples Penticton puppy, vet bills to top $15K, owner says
A puppy named Poppy in Penticton, B.C., is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a deer while out for a walk last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Longest running ferry route on B.C.'s coast to celebrate 100 years in operation
The route between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay is the oldest continuous ferry service on the coast of British Columbia. It was started by two former naval officers in November of 1924, meaning the route is about to hit a major milestone.
-
Vancouver Island artist who lost both arms gives back through mouth painting
As the sun shines through the trees, Debra says her focus is moving forward. Instead of mourning what was, her mission is to illuminate what is.
-
Major B.C. shipbuilding company fined $710K after worker suffers carbon monoxide poisoning
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman critical after being found shot at Vaughan Mills parking lot
A woman in her 20s was rushed to the hospital after being found in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre late Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound, say police.
-
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
-
Don't leave kids alone in cars or pools during Montreal heat wave: health officials
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
-
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University announced Tuesday it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who have occupied the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus since late April.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
-
Former N.B. Progressive Conservative MLA to seek Liberal nomination for fall election
A former New Brunswick Progressive Conservative cabinet minister says he is coming out of retirement to run as a Liberal in the upcoming provincial election because he is "disappointed" with Tory Premier Blaine Higgs.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
-
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
-
'It's always raining': Wet weather causing some problems for outdoor businesses
Gardeners and landscapers are asking Mother Nature for a break as Winnipeg and Manitoba have been pelted by a lot of rain recently, leading to concerns on the business front.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents out thousands for shoddy work, unfinished driveways after company takes deposits
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
-
Ottawa classrooms swelter in extreme heat
Ottawa's largest school board is dealing with sweltering temperatures in some of its classrooms, but says outside of adding fans or designated cooling areas, there is not much it can do.
-
Water main break outside CHEO disrupts water, air conditioning on hottest day of the year
A water main break right outside CHEO disrupted the children's hospital's access to drinking water and air conditioning on the hottest day of the year, forcing it to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits for the day Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Last week's storm in northern Ont. being investigated for tornado activity
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Police investigate sudden death on northwestern Ont. First Nation
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
Barrie
-
Heat wave pushes power usage to peak levels
The province's Independent Electricity System Operator, which manages the electricity grid in Ontario, said megawatt usage is hitting peak levels.
-
City of Barrie reveals adjustments to waterfront multi-purpose field development
The City of Barrie is making adjustments to the hotly debated multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
-
ATV rider in Muskoka charged with dangerous driving, assaulting an officer
Police laid several charges after a traffic complaint concerning an ATV rider in Bracebridge Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
-
'It's almost like the Hunger Games': Extended Day Program registration malfunction frustrates parents
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRSB) and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board opened up registration for extended day care for school aged children on Monday but overwhelming demand caused the system, called OneList, to malfunction.
-
Smash and grab robbery at Elmira jewelry store
Robbers smashed through the front door of an Elmira jewelry store on Tuesday. Police are now looking for two suspects.
London
-
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
-
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
New burger takes bite out of suicide
There’s a new burger in town, but this one does a lot more than just fill your belly.
Windsor
-
University Players to cease operations due to budget realignment
The University of Windsor announced on Tuesday that University Players will cease operations due to the restructuring of two campus service areas as part of a multi-year strategy to balance its base budget.
-
Women on Fire aims to boost female numbers in emergency services
The ranks of women in police, fire and other emergency services is still quite low, but over time, that number is creeping up.
-
No wrongdoing of school trustees following death threats: Ombudsman
The Ombudsman of Ontario has cleared trustees of the Greater Essex County District School Board of any wrong doing following hundreds of complaints.