Inmate escapes from Grande Cache prison

    An aerial view of Grande Cache Institutional in an undated photo. (Source: Correctional Service Canada) An aerial view of Grande Cache Institutional in an undated photo. (Source: Correctional Service Canada)
    Corrections officials and police are asking for help finding an inmate who escaped from a prison in Grande Cache, Alta., on Friday.

    Kevin Sider escaped from the medium-security federal institution at 3:27 p.m. on Friday while working at the facility.

    A warrant has been issued for his arrest after the Correctional Service of Canada contacted Grande Cache RCMP regarding his whereabouts.

    The 44-year-old Sider, who is serving a nine-and-a-half-year sentence, is described as:

    • 5'11"
    • Weighs 232 lbs
    • Fair complexion
    • Blue eyes
    • Brown hair
    • Tattoo on his left leg

    Anyone with information regarding Sider's whereabouts is asked to contact Grande Cache RCMP at (780) 827-3344. 

