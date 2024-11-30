Investigation underway into Thursday afternoon Peace River apartment fire

An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at an apartment building in Peace River Thursday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., while investigating another call, Peace Regional RCMP officers noticed a potential fire at the building, located on 99 Street.

The Peace River Fire Department was contacted and officers entered the building, knocking on doors to notify residents who had not yet left the building.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. A preliminary investigation suggests the fire wasn’t suspicious in nature.

Fire crews on scene at fire in Peace River apartment building (Photo: Peace Regional RCMP)

There was no word on injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-624-6611. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP also thanked local businesses who supplied first responders, displaced residents and emergency crews with food, water, coffee and other supplies.