EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Investigation underway into Thursday afternoon Peace River apartment fire

    Apartment fire in Peace River, Nov. 28, 2024 (Photo: Peace Regional RCMP) Apartment fire in Peace River, Nov. 28, 2024 (Photo: Peace Regional RCMP)
    Share

    An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at an apartment building in Peace River Thursday afternoon.

    At around 2 p.m., while investigating another call, Peace Regional RCMP officers noticed a potential fire at the building, located on 99 Street.

    The Peace River Fire Department was contacted and officers entered the building, knocking on doors to notify residents who had not yet left the building.

    Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. A preliminary investigation suggests the fire wasn’t suspicious in nature.

    Fire crews on scene at fire in Peace River apartment building (Photo: Peace Regional RCMP)

    There was no word on injuries.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-624-6611. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

    The RCMP also thanked local businesses who supplied first responders, displaced residents and emergency crews with food, water, coffee and other supplies.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there

    While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News