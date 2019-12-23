Investigators looking into cause of SW Edmonton house fire
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 8:24AM MST Last Updated Monday, December 23, 2019 10:40AM MST
Fire broke out at a house in Keswick on Dec. 23, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out in southwest Edmonton early Monday morning.
Crews responded around 6:30 a.m. on Kennedy Crescent and quickly located the fire in the home's attic and managed to put it out.
Firefighters say the house was vacant with no humans or pets inside.
Neighbouring houses escaped damage.