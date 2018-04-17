Edmonton Fire Rescue said a fire that started in a retirement home in southeast Edmonton Monday night was caused by smoker’s materials.

Firefighters were called to the facility, located at 58 Street and 34 Avenue at about 10:35 p.m. Monday.

Crews managed to contain the blaze to one room of the 114-room facility. Officials said a man from the suite where the fire started was injured and taken to hospital as a result of the fire.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

The entire building was evacuated as a safety precaution until the smoke was cleared.

Investigators determined the fire was started by smoker’s materials.

Damage, to contents and property, has been pegged at a total of $200,000.