EDMONTON -- A family of four, a local doctors and members of the University of Alberta community were among the Edmontonians on board a plane that crashed in Iran on Wednesday morning, killing 176 people, including 63 Canadians and nine crew members.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight was en route to Kyiv from Tehran and crashed minutes after takeoff

Payman Parseyan, a member of Edmonton’s Iranian community says many Iranians fly back to the country over the holidays to visit family.

"As soon as we heard about the plane going down, I immediately thought that this is a flight that’s leaving the country," he said.

"I received a phone call from one of the more upset community members and he asked 'Hey, can you confirm if there was another flight going to Kyiv, just in case it wasn’t that one,' and unfortunately there was only the one flight that flew to Kyiv that morning. He had lost someone very dear to him," he said.

Edmonton is home to 4,165 people of Iranian origin, according to the 2016 federal census.

"It's a challenge for the community, we’re not that big."

University president David Turpin issued a statement Wednesday morning and later confirmed to reporters that at least 10 members of the school's community, including faculty, students and alumni, were killed in the crash.

"This is a devastating loss for the University of Alberta. Ours is a closely interconnected community, and we grieve with everyone touched by this terrible loss," the post reads in part.



FAMILY OF FOUR AMONG THE DEAD

CTV News has confirmed a husband and wife who were engineering professors at the University of Alberta as well as their two daughters were among those killed.

The university's website lists Pedram Mousavi as a professor of mechanical engineering whose work focused on communication and developing multi-purpose wireless devices. He graduated from the Iran University of Science & Technology in 1995 and later earned a master's degree and PhD from the University of Manitoba.

His wife, Mojgan Daneshmand, was also a professor with the electrical and computer engineering department. She held a bachelor of science from the Iran University of Science and Technology as well as graduate degrees from the University of Manitoba and Waterloo. Her research focused on radio frequency and microwave systems for sensing.

The couple's two daughters, Darina, and Darya Mousavi are also listed among the dead. Darina was born in 2010 and Daria in 2005, according to the flight manifest. They attended Allendale and Windsor Park schools.

Nooran Ostadeian is a friend of the family. She has known them since 2010 when they moved to Edmonton.

“I witnessed the kids growing up in this family, and most of the time was good occasions, birthdays, community events, we always got together. This couple, they were really really fun to hang out with,” she told CTV News Edmonton.

“We know Mojgan’s mom very well because she was living with them for years, and she is now in Iran, and I’m sure she is suffering for sure. We know the whole family.”

Edmonton gynecologist Dr. Shekoufeh Choupannejad is also listed among those killed. Staff at the north end clinic she worked at confirmed her identity to CTV News.

Shayesteh Majdnia, a past president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, said she was close friends with Shekoufeh Choupannejad, a gynecologist who died along with her two daughters Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat.

Majdnia said she had spoken to Choupannejad's husband, who is still in Iran, for confirmation. She said Choupannejad also leaves behind a son who was not on the trip with the family.

“She was the kindest person I had ever met,” Majdnia said of Choupannejad.

She said Choupannejad was always there for community fundraisers, and often did her best to help take appointments with new immigrants who were overwhelmed and unable to find immediate medical help.

'EDMONTON IS IN MOURNING'

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson issued a statement Wednesday morning saying he was "heartbroken" to hear "the devastating news" of the crash.

"While no words can erase the pain this crash has caused, I, on behalf of Edmontonians and your City Council, would like to offer the families and friends who have lost a loved one in this tragedy our deepest condolences," his statement reads.

"Edmonton is in mourning today -- our community has suffered a terrible loss."

Premier Jason Kenney also issued a written statement.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating news that 63 Canadians, including a large number of Albertans, were amongst the 176 passengers aboard Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 when it crashed earlier today near Tehran," he wrote.

"On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I extend my deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the passengers."

The crash happened in a region where tensions are mounting between the U.S. and Iran. Commercial airlines, including Air Canada are now re-routing flights over the Middle East.

Global Affairs Canada has warned against any non-essential travel to Iran because of the volatile situation.