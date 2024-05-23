'It broke me': Friend mourns death of slain Edmonton teen

One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.

Keith James Landry, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Broden Radomske.

Emergency crews were called to 137 Avenue and 184 Street at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an injured youth.

Radomske was found with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Landry was arrested shortly afterwards, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police believe Landry and Radomske knew each other.

Radomske's best friend says the teen was walking his dog with his mother when he was stabbed.

"It was the usual spot where they would walk their dog. They did it every week multiple times," Seth Mathisen told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

He says he's been in contact with Radomske's mother, who shared details about his friend's final moments.

"He was in a bit of pain but didn't cry, and his mom was able to tell him how much he loved him and how proud she was of him."

Mathisen says he's known Radomske his whole life.

His mother woke him Wednesday morning to give him the news.

"It just broke me," he said.

"I couldn't believe that I would never see him again. Knowing that he's been there by my side my entire life and how I'm not able to grow up with him."

He describes Radomske as a fun-loving and energetic young man who loved hockey, camping and was looking forward to starting high school in September.

"We were supposed to go to high school together next year, (to) Paul Kane, and I just can't believe that isn't going to be something that I'm going to be experiencing with him."

"The rest of my life without him … I don't know how I'm gonna be able to do it."

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

St. Albert Public Schools says Radomske was a Grade 9 student at Lorne Akins Junior High.

Flags outside the board building were lowered on Wednesday in his honour.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha