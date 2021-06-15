EDMONTON -- A family in southeast Edmonton is feeling grateful no one was injured after a car barrelled through their home Monday night.

The Summerside homeowners, Ricky and Ada Yu, said they were at the beach with their two kids when Ada’s father called around 5 p.m.

“Got the call from my father in law and he says, ‘You got to come home now… There’s a car in the living room,’” Ricky recalled.

Ricky and Ada told CTV News they were in shock when they heard the news and “didn’t believe it at first.”

“I’m thinking maybe the car hit the side of the house, maybe hit the garage, maybe it’s just siting on the grass,” Ricky explained.

But, it was indeed in their home, and fortunately Ada’s parents were on the other side of the house when the driver lost control.

“The biggest thing out of here is that ours kids are safe and we are safe,” Ricky said. “Typically we are sitting there in that spot watching the news, getting ready for dinner in there.”

“We hope that the driver is OK as well, but it definitely hit home, that’s for sure.”

“The house can get fixed,” Ada added.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s David Ewasuk