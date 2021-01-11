EDMONTON -- A group of Alberta dads has created a special calendar featuring fathers from around the province strutting their stuff to raise money for the Alberta Father Involvement Initiative.

Founded in 2009, the Alberta Father Involvement Initiative promotes the responsible involvement of fathers and father figures in children's lives.

"We just wanted to do something good to help out community," organizer Patrick Jean told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "With everything that's been going on, we figured this might put a smile on people's faces."

Jean, who is also Mr. September in the 12-month calendar, said the idea first came up as a joke in a Facebook group but he decided to run with it.

He worked with other groups, including the Inner Man Project in Medicine Hat, to gather the models.

Each image includes a bit of information about the dad and a quote.

The calendars are $10 each and are available online.