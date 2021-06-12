EDMONTON -- Edmontonians enjoyed the sun and warm weather as they attended downtown’s premier outdoor market.

Al-Fresco on 4th returned for the summer season on Saturday with over 40 local vendors with fresh produce, sweet treats, baking, crafts, craft beer, jewelry, and more.

The market will be hosted weekly until September at the 104th Street promenade between Jasper Avenue and 102 Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marking its second year, Al-Fresco on 4th will feature extended restaurant patios and food trucks.

Archana Gupta, who owns Dazzling Designs, told CTV News Edmonton in an interview that she was happy to see the market was well-attended and that people remained physically distanced.

“I love being outdoors, especially on days like this,” Gupta said. “We need some cheer back for all of us to feel good. Somewhere to go that is safe to do some shopping and support local.”

Dazzling Designs sells handpainted ceramics, handmade jewellery and apparel.

“It’s good to be back,” said Larin Generoux from Sunworks Farms.

Sunworks Farms features local organic and humanely raised meats from a farm near Armena, Alta.

For her, the outdoor market is completely different than others in Edmonton and surrounding areas because of its downtown location and extended restaurant patios.

“People can get out and do something and see different things that you wouldn’t see in a mall or a store,” she shared. “Us being here supports the rest of downtown.

“Especially with COVID, it’s been hard for everybody.”