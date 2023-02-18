'It's a great place to be': Girls take part in weekend-long football camp

An all-girls football training camp is going on this weekend at Foote Field.

It's part of the Girls Tackle Football Division, a program started in 2019.

Players say events like this are key to growing the female league, which can be intimidating because of the high-contact nature of the game.

"Once you try it, it's easier than you think to pick up. The hitting is not that bad, it's my favorite part. It's lots of fun," said Emily, a linebacker in the program.

"All these girls are coming and they're working towards playing football and nothing else matters. It's a great place to be."

The camp continues on Sunday.