EDMONTON -- Firefighters in Beaumont came out on Saturday to collect donations for a good cause.

Members set up outside a local Sobey's for their annual fundraiser for Beaumont-Nisku Christmas elves.

They were on hand to collect cash and food items for the society.

The Christmas elves provides hampers to those in need during the holiday season.

Unfortunately with the times, more and more people are needing the donations, but we do our part to supply them with that,” said firefighter Jory Bourdon.

“It’s a tough year. It’s 2020 and we’re just trying to do our best to help them out.”

This is the fifth year the firefighters have helped out for the cause.