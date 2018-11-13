City council revisited the idea to revitalize 105 Avenue, the road behind MacEwan University, on Tuesday.

In 2006, councillors approved a plan to redevelop the road also known as Columbia Avenue, between 97 Street and 119 Street.

Six years later, the city spent $7.4 million for the design and construction of the project’s first stage, between 116 and 119 Street.

Now councillors are discussing a proposal that would revitalize the rest of 105 Avenue for $38.5 million.

The proposed design includes:

Permanent closure of 105 Avenue between 112 and 113 Street to convert into plaza space

Boulevards with trees and no on-street parking on both sides of 105 Avenue between 105 and 109 Street

Protected one-way bike lanes along 105 Avenue between 105 and 116 Street

A shared-use path along the south side of 105 Avenue between 97 Street and 100 Street

The conversion of the existing east-west valley between 100 and 101 Street to a shared-use path

Interim parking and loading zones between 109 and 116 Street

Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen thinks it’s about time the redevelopment happens.

“It’s time to do this. It’s been on the books since 2006.”

If it goes through, the project is expected to be finished by 2022.

With files from Jeremy Thompson