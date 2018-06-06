CTV News has learned three sisters and a couple from Maskwacis were killed in a highway collision south of Millet, Alberta Tuesday afternoon.

A family member has confirmed Cheyane Soosay Northwest, 22, Dominque Soosay Northwest, 19, and Latesha Soosay Northwest, 25, died in the collision.

CTV News has also confirmed 30-year-old Anthony Swampy and his girlfriend Terrelle Minde were also in the vehicle and died in the crash.

The two-vehicle collision, between an SUV and a Pontiac Sunfire took place on Highway 2A and Township Road 472, just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the five people killed were all in the smaller car, and four died on the scene. The fifth was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. RCMP said the person was being treated at an area hospital.

RCMP closed the road for several hours Tuesday afternoon and into the evening as they investigated.

Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback spoke Wednesday about the tragedy. All five deceased had ties to the Maskwacis area.

“It’s tough, it’s emotional,” Chief Saddleback said. “It’s a really tough time for everyone.”

“You may not know the people involved in the accident, but you know the families they’re attached to.”

CTV News has learned two of the deceased sisters, Cheyane and Latesha, were mothers. The older sister had two children, a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, and her younger sister had three young children under the age of five.

The three sisters had ties to Maskwacis, but lived in Wetaskiwin.

“It is tough to lose one family member, you know?” Saddleback said. “But when you lose five form a community, words can’t express…I honestly don’t know what to say about it.”

RCMP are investigating the collision.

With files from Bill Fortier and Jonathan Glasgow