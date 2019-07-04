The Alberta government announced a public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-Alberta energy campaigns Thursday.

“As promised, our government is standing up for Alberta’s interests by fighting the well-funded foreign campaign targeting our energy industry,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a release. “This misinformation has been allowed to defame Alberta for far too long.”

Steve Allan, a forensic and restructuring accountant, was appointed commissioner of the inquiry, which has been given a total budget of $2.5 million.

Allan will conduct an information review – including interviewing witnesses and additional research – followed by a public hearing. He will submit a final report to government by July 2, 2020.

Allan has more than 40 years’ experience as an accountant. He is a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and board chair for Calgary Economic Development.