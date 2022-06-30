'It was beautiful': Edmonton musician serenades people stuck in mountain traffic

'It was beautiful': Edmonton musician serenades people stuck in mountain traffic

(Source: @leomartinezproject) (Source: @leomartinezproject)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island