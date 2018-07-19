A day after a woman in her 80s was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle outside a west Edmonton fast food restaurant, CTV News has obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

Officers were called to a collision outside the KFC in the area of 156 Street and 87 Avenue at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police arrived to find a woman lying on the ground in front of the restaurant in serious medical distress.

Reports indicated an SUV had hit the woman, before driving through the front of the business, coming to a stop partially inside the building.

The 85-year-old woman was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The entire incident was recorded by surveillance cameras at a nearby business.

Neal Shimko wasn’t at work when the collision occurred, but watched the video afterward.

“It was pretty cold-blooded,” Shimko said. “It was definitely a deliberate attempt.”

Police arrested the 60-year-old female driver of the SUV and said charges are pending.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow