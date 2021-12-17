It was HOW cold this morning???
The city of Edmonton had it's coldest morning since Feb. 11.
Temperatures hit -28 C Friday morning and outlying areas were even colder.
Thankfully, the wind wasn’t terribly strong (about 5-10 km/h). But, we recorded a max wind chill of -34 C in the city at 9 a.m.
EIA reported some slightly stronger wind and hit a wind chill of -43 C!
It was much colder across northern Alberta (where, mercifully, wind chill didn’t play much of a factor).
EIGHTEEN weather stations hit -35 C or colder with Rocky Lane (about 60 km east of High Level) coming in as the provincial cold spot at -39.5 C.
Here’s a list of the 10 coldest temperatures in Alberta for Thursday, Dec. 17:
- -39.6 : Rocky Lane
- -38.4 : La Glace
- -37.8 : Clear Hills
- -37.7 : Fort Vermilion
- -37.4 : Evansburg
- -37.3 : Hendrickson Creek
- -37.1 : Teepee Creek
- -36.9 : High Level
- -36.5 : Campsie
- -36.3 : Willow Creek
The largest population centres with the coldest temperatures were Edson at -36.1 C and Grande Prairie with a low of -35 C.
As cold as all those temperatures are, it was even more frigid in the Northwest Territories were six locations hit -40 C or colder Friday morning.