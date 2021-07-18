EDMONTON -- The federal leader of the NDP continues his tour of Alberta with a stop in Edmonton on Sunday.

Jagmeet Singh will visit Edmonton as the second stop for his three-day tour of the province.

According to the NDP, Singh will visit the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market with Edmonton Strathcona MP Heather McPherson – the only sitting MP from his party in the province.

Singh is also scheduled to meet with Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations Grand Chief Vernon Watchmaker and the Metis Settlements General Council on Sunday.

The leader visited Calgary on Saturday where he met with Calgarians and attended a Stampede breakfast.