EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney heads to the UK today for a trip his office says will highlight the province's “responsible energy sector” and to counter what Kenney says is a campaign against investment in the oilsands.

A news release says Kenney will speak with international business leaders and financial institutions during the three-day trip to London to “reassert investment confidence in Alberta's economy.”

It says the meetings will also “underscore the province's reputation as one of the world's most stable, secure and environmentally responsible energy suppliers.”

Earlier this month, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the province's rating to Aa2 stable from Aa1 negative, citing concerns over its reliance on non-renewable resources - mainly oil.

Kenney responded to the downgrade by saying he doesn't believe analysts are giving Alberta credit for progress in reducing its environmental footprint, and financial institutions are buying into a political agenda that's trying to stigmatize development of hydrocarbon energy.

The news release says Kenney's visit will include a meeting with Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who was recently appointed UN envoy on climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.