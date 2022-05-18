Jason Kenney steps down after 51.4% approval in leadership review

Jason Kenney stepped down as premier of Alberta Wednesday night after receiving 51.4 per cent support in his United Conservative Party leadership review.

The party announced the results at 6:30 p.m. during a virtual address streamed on the UCP website.

Exactly 34,298 members voted, party officials said, in a mail-in ballot process that began on April 9 as part of a virtual Special General Meeting.

Ballots were sent to nearly 60,000 eligible party members with the simple question: “Do you approve of the current leader? Yes or No?”

UCP officials said more than 14,000 people tuned in to a livestream of the vote verification, amid concerns surrounding legitimacy.

Some, including sitting UCP MLAs, have complained about the process and cast doubts about whether or not the vote will be fair.

Kenney's 2017 leadership victory over rival Brian Jean is still being probed by the RCMP.

Last week, correspondence obtained by The Canadian Press indicates Elections Alberta is investigating allegations of possible illegal bulk buying of party memberships in Wednesday's vote.

Kenney set his goal at 50 per cent, plus one, to stay on as leader. If he failed to reach 50 per cent, the party's bylaws state that he had to quit, triggering a leadership race.

