EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney will face a leadership review next year.

The United Conservative Party has passed a resolution to hold the review at their 2022 AGM.

In a letter to constituency association presidents on Friday, the party president said the review is compliant with the party's bylaws, and will strengthen membership and engagement.

During the 2020 virtual AGM, it was decided that a leadership review would be held at one out of every three conferences, except on an election year.

The premier's office released the following written statement on the review:

"The UCP has always been a grassroots, member-driven party and members are always encouraged to be active and have their say. This leadership review is in accordance with the UCP constitution. Premier Kenney and the UCP government have already delivered on nearly 75% of the promises made in the 2019 election campaign, while focusing on protecting Albertans’ lives and livelihoods with a nation-leading vaccination campaign and a budget that includes an historic investment in health care and economic recovery."

The party's president praised the premier for his handling of the pandemic and plunging oil prices.