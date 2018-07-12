A morning fire that caused an estimated $1.5 million in damages has been deemed suspicious.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were notified by passing motorists and people in the neighbourhood about smoke coming out of a downtown commercial building on Jasper Avenue and 117 Street.

The building houses Circus Nightclub, which is permanently closed; Maximo’s Pizza and Donair, which is listed for sale; and Lounge 117, which was anticipated to open up later this summer.

No one was in the building when crews arrived and no flammables were found, according to fire officials.

They said the blaze started in the basement, where a kitchen and lounge are located.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Arson Unit and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services investigators have determined the fire is suspicious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.Anyone with information about this fire is asked to the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.