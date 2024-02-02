Jasper Avenue reopens at 122 Street following collision that sent pedestrian to hospital

Jasper Avenue between 121 Street and 123 Street reopened this afternoon after a morning collision involving a pedestrian led Edmonton police to close the stretch of road.

Officers responded at 10:46 a.m. to a report of the collision, where a vehicle hit a pedestrian walking south across a marked crosswalk on Jasper Avenue at 122 Street.

Paramedics treated the 25-year-old man and took him to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the 2016 Mazda CX5, who had been travelling westbound on Jasper Avenue before colliding with the pedestrian, reported no injury.

Police continue to investigate the collision.