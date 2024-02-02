EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Jasper Avenue reopens at 122 Street following collision that sent pedestrian to hospital

    Edmonton police investigate a Jasper Avenue collision involving a pedestrian on Feb. 2, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police investigate a Jasper Avenue collision involving a pedestrian on Feb. 2, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Jasper Avenue between 121 Street and 123 Street reopened this afternoon after a morning collision involving a pedestrian led Edmonton police to close the stretch of road.

    Officers responded at 10:46 a.m. to a report of the collision, where a vehicle hit a pedestrian walking south across a marked crosswalk on Jasper Avenue at 122 Street.

    Paramedics treated the 25-year-old man and took him to hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver of the 2016 Mazda CX5, who had been travelling westbound on Jasper Avenue before colliding with the pedestrian, reported no injury.

    Police continue to investigate the collision.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. strikes hit more than 85 militia targets in Iraq

    The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News