Jasper businesses, neighbouring towns hit hard by wildfire and park evacuation

More than 2 million visitors come to Jasper National Park each year. Their stay not only benefits Alberta, but small towns in B.C., like Clearwater.

"In a normal week like this, you'd be hard finding a parking space in, midday or anywhere, sort of in daylight hours. right now, you can park anywhere you want," Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell told CTV News Edmonton.

Blackwell says 25 per cent of the town's business comes from tourists visiting the rockies.

With Highway 16 closed, visitors are unable to pass through the town, which is only recently getting back on its feet after the pandemic.

"We can't afford after taking that kind of hit for a year or two, to have another even multi-week shut down," Blackwell said.

While 30 per cent of Jasper burned in the fire, much of the town still stands.

Marmot Basin Ski Resort says its infrastructure wasn't damaged by the wildfire and is planning for normal operations this winter.

"Jasper remains an incredibly beautiful place and we can't wait to welcome skiers and guests of all sorts back to our community," said Brian Rode of Marmot Basin.

Rode says many hotels are still standing so skiers shouldn't have trouble finding a place to stay.

But the news isn't as positive for all businesses after the fire.

"From what we understand from Parks Canada is that about 75% of the property was destroyed by the fire," Marc de le Bruyere, owner of Tekkara Lodge said.

Tekarra Lodge lost its front office, main building with the restaurant and several cabins.

de le Bruyere says the lodge will be rebuilt and improved so tourists can stay for years to come.

"When we do rebuild, it [will] maintain the charm that you're seeing there on the screen, but also will be much more resistant to fire."