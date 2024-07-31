Jasper latest: Fire behaviour increasing with hotter weather

The Jasper wildfire remained out of control and fire behaviour was increasing on Wednesday as the weather got hotter.

In a Wednesday morning media update, Parks Canada said 750 personnel continue to fight the wildfire and that the top priority is "reducing the remaining risk it poses to the community."

"As conditions become hotter and drier, more smoke may become visible in the region," Parks Canada said.

"Operations are strategically focusing efforts in critical areas to mitigate this expected change in weather. Crews will continue critical infrastructure protection in the town and in outlying areas."

In the Municipality of Jasper, crews are working to restore utilities, fixing water lines and power infrastructure.

They're also cleaning municipal facilities to "scale up" plans to support re-entry, "once it becomes safe to do so."

Alberta wildfire officials will give an update at 2 p.m. MT.

