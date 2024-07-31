Jasper latest: Fire behaviour increasing with hotter weather
The Jasper wildfire remained out of control and fire behaviour was increasing on Wednesday as the weather got hotter.
In a Wednesday morning media update, Parks Canada said 750 personnel continue to fight the wildfire and that the top priority is "reducing the remaining risk it poses to the community."
"As conditions become hotter and drier, more smoke may become visible in the region," Parks Canada said.
"Operations are strategically focusing efforts in critical areas to mitigate this expected change in weather. Crews will continue critical infrastructure protection in the town and in outlying areas."
In the Municipality of Jasper, crews are working to restore utilities, fixing water lines and power infrastructure.
They're also cleaning municipal facilities to "scale up" plans to support re-entry, "once it becomes safe to do so."
Alberta wildfire officials will give an update at 2 p.m. MT.
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
LIVE at 2
LIVE at 2 Jasper latest: Fire behaviour increasing with hotter weather
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm with a late-day storm risk
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Secret dresser compartment discovered in Calgary drug trafficking investigation
Calgary police say the discovery of a unique secret compartment in a piece of bedroom furniture was the key to solving a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Changes are coming to mortgage rules. Will they help you afford a new home?
New mortgage rules from the federal government taking effect Thursday won't “move the needle,” according to some experts in the housing industry.
Liberal donations up, but Conservatives again outpace all parties on fundraising
Liberals saw their donations rise in the second quarter of this year, showing the sole increase among federal parties, though Conservatives continue to dominate.
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Venice to limit tourist groups to maximum of 25 people
Venice will limit the size of tourist parties to 25 people from Thursday in the latest attempt to reduce the impact of crowds on the lagoon city.
At boisterous Georgia rally, Harris dares Trump to 'say it to my face' and show up for their debate
Vice-President Kamala Harris told a cheering, boisterous, packed Atlanta arena on Tuesday that the next 98 days would be a fight, but they'd win come November, as she taunted Donald Trump for wavering on whether he'd show up for their upcoming debate.
Turkiye approves law to remove stray dogs from streets. Opposition vows to fight the 'massacre law'
Legislators approved Tuesday a new law aimed at removing millions of stray dogs from Turkey's streets that animal lovers fear will lead to many of the dogs being killed or ending up in neglected, overcrowded shelters.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
New 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode examines death of Calgary woman
The death of a Calgary woman almost a decade ago is the focus of a new episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
-
Secret dresser compartment discovered in Calgary drug trafficking investigation
Calgary police say the discovery of a unique secret compartment in a piece of bedroom furniture was the key to solving a recent drug trafficking investigation.
-
Semi stuck under bridge on Macleod Trail
Traffic is being disrupted after a semi got stuck under a rail bridge on Macleod Trail near 9 Avenue S.E. Wednesday.
Lethbridge
-
Missing Lethbridge 74-year-old located safe
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
-
Lawyer for Coutts accused says client 'bit of a wing nut,' but not murder conspirator
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
Saskatoon
-
Potential CPCK, CN railway strike is a 'huge concern' for Saskatchewan farmers
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on all parties involved in Canada’s two major railways to ensure operations continue.
-
Saskatoon delays release of funding strategy for downtown arena
The city has delayed the release of its funding strategy for the downtown arena district for another two weeks.
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
Regina
-
Potential CPCK, CN railway strike is a 'huge concern' for Saskatchewan farmers
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on all parties involved in Canada’s two major railways to ensure operations continue.
-
Pig brains or bison testicles: The Amazing Race Canada stops in Regina
The latest leg of season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada passed through Regina in Tuesday night’s episode and included stops at The Hotel Saskatchewan and Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. launches evacuation aid app for parts of province
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has a new app to help those facing evacuations.
Vancouver
-
Suspect charged after triple stabbing in downtown Vancouver
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault after three people were stabbed in a series of seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver.
-
Ship fire off Victoria shows Canada isn't prepared for marine emergencies: TSB
The federal Transportation Safety Board says it's concerned that gaps in Canada's preparedness for marine emergencies could pose a risk to vessels, the environment, and the health and safety of the general public.
-
B.C. couple partially victorious in bankruptcy fight with securities regulator
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that people fined by provincial securities regulators can wipe out penalties through bankruptcy, but orders to pay back ill-gotten gains remain in place.
Vancouver Island
-
Ship fire off Victoria shows Canada isn't prepared for marine emergencies: TSB
The federal Transportation Safety Board says it's concerned that gaps in Canada's preparedness for marine emergencies could pose a risk to vessels, the environment, and the health and safety of the general public.
-
Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
-
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
Toronto
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Human remains located during search for missing Markham, Ont. woman
Police say human remains have been located during the search for a Markham, Ont. woman who went missing last week.
-
Man shot by Toronto police needed support amid mental health crisis, family says
The mother of a man shot by police officers in Toronto says her son was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was struck by gunfire, and that firearms should never have been part of the police response.
Montreal
-
10-year-old boy missing in Montreal
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
-
Quebec's minimum credit card payment to increase to 4.5%
Minimum credit card payments in Quebec will increase to 4.5 per cent on August 1.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Decarie Expressway sends 5 to hospital
Five people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Decarie Expressway.
Atlantic
-
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. man allegedly submitted more than 300 false insurance claims: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 36-year-old Tennecape man for allegedly submitting hundreds of false insurance claims in 2022.
-
Universities in Atlantic Canada worried about big drop expected in foreign students
With just over one month before the beginning of the school year, universities in Atlantic Canada are worried about the expected big drop in foreign student enrolment due to caps imposed by the federal government.
Winnipeg
-
Traffic blocked by WPS near HSC
Winnipeg police have blocked traffic near the Health Sciences Centre on Sherbrook Street Wednesday.
-
Rally for better bike safety blocks Winnipeg intersection
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
-
Manitoba's student aid shelter allowances to better reflect housing costs
The Manitoba government is taking steps to make housing more affordable for post-secondary students by updating the rate used to determine the student aid shelter allowance.
Ottawa
-
Crown seeking new trial against eastern Ontario doctor acquitted of killing 4 patients
Crown attorneys are seeking a new trial against Brian Nadler, a doctor acquitted of murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of four patients at an eastern Ontario hospital, court documents show.
-
Ottawa Senators appoint new communications vice president, director
The Ottawa Senators have a new director and vice president of communications, the team announced Wednesday.
-
Coroner recommends 'lifesaving audits' at all Ottawa beaches following June death
Ontario's chief coroner is recommending the City of Ottawa conducts a "lifesaving audit" at all city beaches, following the drowning death of a nine-year-old boy in June.
Northern Ontario
-
Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Highway 144, charges pending
Highway 144 is reopened after a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle at Sturgeon Street in the Dowling area of Greater Sudbury on Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Barrie
-
RVH receives $1M donation towards Keep Life Wild campaign
The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie Ont., received a significant boost towards its Keep Life Wild campaign.
-
Two tribunal hearings moved forward for Barrie police inspector
Two tribunal hearings for Insp. Valarie Gates, a high-ranking, Barrie police officer have been moved forward.
-
Police ask for public's help locating missing senior from Midland
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Teen arrested in Kitchener after escaping detention facility in Wilmot Township
A 16-year-old has been arrested after he escaped from a secure detention facility in Wilmot Township.
-
'Do not approach him': Police say Hamilton man facing 11-year prison sentence is at-large
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
London
-
Police presence at Goderich waterfront
Around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, OPP posted to social media that there is an increased presence at the water front and that there is no threat to public safety.
-
Following downtown London shooting, police need help locating and identifying suspects
London police have laid charges in relation to a shooting that took place downtown last weekend.Two individuals, Mohamed Sail, 35, and Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, have been identified and charged, however their current whereabouts are unknown.
-
London woman arrested after refusing to prepay fare and pepper spraying her taxi driver
On Monday afternoon, a woman entered a parked taxi and asked to be taken to a nearby business. When asked to prepay the fare, she refused, prompting the driver to ask her to leave, which she also refused.
Windsor
-
Toronto Blue Jays looking for big 50/50 winner from game against Detroit Tigers
Calling all Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers fans! If you were at the Jays versus Tigers game in Toronto on July 21, you might be almost one million dollars richer.
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
-
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.