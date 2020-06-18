JASPER, ALTA. -- Jasper National Park says visitors must stay in their vehicles when viewing wildlife on roads.

Officials in the Alberta park have issued a notice of restriction, which will be in place until at least July 9, to give bears and other wildlife the space they need.

They say anyone involved in a traffic jam due to wildlife should listen to staff on site.

They add that people who create unsafe conditions for others could face prosecution.

Wildlife, particularly bears, are spending more time in the valley bottom and close to the Jasper townsite this year because the spring melt is behind schedule.

Officials note that bears, particularly mother bears with cubs, can take aggressive action if they are being threatened.