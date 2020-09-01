EDMONTON -- A well-known Canadian comedian who lives in the United States is coming back home to perform.

Jeremy Hotz, who usually tours in theatres, is playing some clubs in our country including the Comic Strip in West Edmonton Mall this weekend. Hotz had to quarantine for two weeks to make it happen, but he says it was worth it to be able to cheer up some fellow Canadians.

“Everyone’s going through a crummy time right now. Let’s go through it together,” says Hotz with a laugh.

The stand-up relocated to Hollywood several years ago to be a writer and performer on the Jon Stewart show. Hotz, who is known for hilariously complaining about things on stage, says he is especially miserable these days.

“All I’m saying is I’ve been doing the miserable thing for many, many years and it’s now in fashion. I was ahead of my time.”

Hotz is one of our country’s most popular comedians who has performed sold out theatre shows, won a Gemini for his work on the “Newsroom” and also won the prestigious Dave Broadfoot Comiic Genius award. South of the border he has appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno five times as well as having his own special on Comedy Central. Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic he is back in comedy clubs, which he says he’s doing to connect with his fans.

“I’m doing it more for them than me,” says Hotz. “They supported me my entire career for 35 years. I think it is important that there’s laughter that makes you feel better.”

And Hotz, says being locked down for 14 days amidst a worldwide pandemic has made him more miserable than ever, and he’s ready to share that with the audiences in Edmonton.

“I’m so miserable I make everyone feel good, that’s the way it is, so if you’ve been feeling really crummy during the pandemic come and see that you haven’t had it really bad at all. You don’t even know what miserable is yet!”

Hotz is at the Comic Strip in West Edmonton Mall Thursday through Sunday.​