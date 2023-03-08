'Job seeking is a little rough': Ukrainian newcomers hope to find work at job fair

A job fair was held on Wednesday by Ukrainians, for Ukrainians.

More than 22,000 Ukrainians have come to Alberta since war broke out in the country more than a year ago.

Nearly 1,000 of them attended Wednesday's event.

Ross Lomaha is one of them. He arrived in Edmonton at the end of January.

He says he likes winter and is enjoying the city, but finding work has been a challenge.

"The city overall is really great. People are friendly, I love winter, even though sometimes -28 seems to be a little rough and extreme, but going job seeking is a little tough right now," he told CTV News Edmonton.

The event was organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) Alberta Provincial Council.

"They're all really excited about having a Ukrainian language event with Ukrainian materials and interpreters, where they can feel a little more comfortable getting that process started," said Roxoliana Tsisar of UCC.

A big barrier for many of the newcomers is language.

According to Tsisar, about half of those registered for the job fair speak beginner level English.

"Having an environment that's welcoming for newcomers, we're hoping to treat it like take a friend with you to a job fair who can help make that connection."

Ukrainian job fair in Edmonton.

Melissa Guenthner owns a trailer shop in Vermilion.

She came to the trade fair in hopes of attracting workers to her shop, and to other businesses in Vermilion as well.

"We’ve got a lot of open job postings in Vermilion, and a lot of really good employers. So I’ve been gathering for us, I’ve been making piles for other people, just hoping we can help out," she said.

"If I can find a few loyal workers to help us build our business and be part of our team, that's great. And if I can find some people to help build our community then that's great too."

Both employers and prospective employees are hoping a match will be made to benefit everyone.

"I maybe found some jobs today!" Lomaha said with a smile.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.