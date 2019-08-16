

Dozens of people lined up in a parking lot in south Edmonton on Friday to be one of the first to try the new Jollibee restaurant.

The Filipino fast food chain opened its first location in Edmonton at 7 a.m.

We know that feeling of excitement! Can't wait to spread the joy in Edmonton this coming August 16! Thrilled as we are for the opening? Tag your family and friends in Canada so they can share in the JOY! ���� https://t.co/Xbcn2q6QzA — Jollibee (@Jollibee) August 14, 2019

Some customers have been in line for days. Jordan Haworth lined up in front of Jollibee three days before the restaurant opened. According to Jollibee, that’s a record for the chain that has stores worldwide.

For others, the restaurant is a taste of home.

Verdilia is from the Philippines. She has been living in Canada for 30 years.

“A couple of years ago we drove to Seattle just to eat at Jollibees,” she told CTV News.

Jollibee currently has Canadian locations in Winnipeg, Mississauga and Scarborough.

The Edmonton restaurant is located at 3803 Calgary Trail NW.