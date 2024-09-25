Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, wet tonight, cooler starting Thursday

A spectacular sunrise in the Edmonton are thanks to the clouds this morning.

Those clouds should clear out later this morning and we'll see some sunshine this afternoon.

Then...the clouds return either late this afternoon or this evening.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 20s, depending on how soon the cloudcover returns. I think we could be anywhere between 25 and 28 C, so I'll go with a high of 27 C in my forecast.

Further north, we have some showers this morning and those will push into northeast Alberta through the day.

We'll also see some showers developing in the west this afternoon at the back edge of the upper ridge.

As the ridge collapses to the southeast, those showers (possibly a few thunderstorms) will push east through central and north-central Alberta this evening and overnight.

There's a slight risk of a shower in the Edmonton area late this afternoon and/or this evening. The best chance for showers is late this evening and/or overnight.

That precipitation should be off into eastern Alberta by Thursday morning and we'll get some clearing for Thursday in Edmonton.

Temperatures will drop back closer to average for Thursday through Saturday with afternoon highs in the 16 to 20 C range.

Sunday's shaping up a bit cooler, thanks to a chance of showers. If those showers develop, we'll probably only get to around 12 or 13 C. If the showers hold off or miss the city, we could get to 15 or 16 C.

I'll go with a high of 14 C in my forecast (for now) for Sunday.

Looking LONG range: Morning lows will be a lot closer to 0 C next week and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid teens.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning clouds. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 27

Tonight - 60% chance of showers late this evening and/or overnight.

Wind NW 30 gusting to 50 through the evening, easing overnight.

9pm: 19

Thursday - Morning clouds. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 19

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 16