Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, wet tonight, cooler starting Thursday
A spectacular sunrise in the Edmonton are thanks to the clouds this morning.
Those clouds should clear out later this morning and we'll see some sunshine this afternoon.
Then...the clouds return either late this afternoon or this evening.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 20s, depending on how soon the cloudcover returns. I think we could be anywhere between 25 and 28 C, so I'll go with a high of 27 C in my forecast.
Further north, we have some showers this morning and those will push into northeast Alberta through the day.
We'll also see some showers developing in the west this afternoon at the back edge of the upper ridge.
As the ridge collapses to the southeast, those showers (possibly a few thunderstorms) will push east through central and north-central Alberta this evening and overnight.
There's a slight risk of a shower in the Edmonton area late this afternoon and/or this evening. The best chance for showers is late this evening and/or overnight.
That precipitation should be off into eastern Alberta by Thursday morning and we'll get some clearing for Thursday in Edmonton.
Temperatures will drop back closer to average for Thursday through Saturday with afternoon highs in the 16 to 20 C range.
Sunday's shaping up a bit cooler, thanks to a chance of showers. If those showers develop, we'll probably only get to around 12 or 13 C. If the showers hold off or miss the city, we could get to 15 or 16 C.
I'll go with a high of 14 C in my forecast (for now) for Sunday.
Looking LONG range: Morning lows will be a lot closer to 0 C next week and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid teens.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Morning clouds. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.
High: 27
Tonight - 60% chance of showers late this evening and/or overnight.
Wind NW 30 gusting to 50 through the evening, easing overnight.
9pm: 19
Thursday - Morning clouds. Sunny in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 18
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 19
Afternoon High: 20
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 14
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 16
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Statistics Canada says population grew 0.6 per cent in Q2 to 41,288,599
Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1.
BREAKING Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Tropical Storm Helene strengthens as hurricane warnings cover parts of Florida and Mexico
Tropical Storm Helene was rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and expected to become a hurricane Wednesday while moving north along Mexico's coast toward the U.S., prompting residents to evacuate, schools to close and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.
DEVELOPING Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv as Israel activates reserve troops in response to rising tension
Hezbollah hurled dozens of projectiles into Israel early Wednesday, including a missile aimed at Tel Aviv that was the militant group's deepest strike yet, and the Israeli military said it would activate reserve troops in response to the rising tensions.
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
Haitian group in Ohio files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance
The leader of a nonprofit representing the Haitian community invoked a private-citizen right to file charges Tuesday against former U.S. president Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, over the chaos and threats experienced by Springfield, Ohio, since Trump first spread false claims about legal immigrants there during a presidential debate.
Mortgage changes: Cheaper entry into housing market at steeper costs
Mortgage rule changes allow easier entry into the housing market with lower monthly payments, but also an increased cost of repaying a mortgage.
Doing this for 20 seconds a day can relieve stress and anxiety
A 20-second session of self-compassionate touch reduced stress, increased kindness to participants and improved mental well-being, according to a recent study.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
-
Calgary replaces dozens of street safety signs after they're hit by vehicles
In-street signs meant to slow drivers down and keep pedestrians safe are having to be replaced at a rapid rate in Calgary because they're being hit by vehicles.
-
Calgary man faces child porn charges after 'incredibly disturbing' messages found: ALERT
A Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation uncovered years of messages exchanged with an alleged felon.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police hosting Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference
Dozens of police officers and support workers have come to Lethbridge for the Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference.
-
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
-
'An aspirational goal': U of L lowers fees for Indigenous students
To make higher education an easier step to take for Indigenous students, the University of Lethbridge is dropping some fees for those applicants.
Saskatoon
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Sask. Party, NDP entering tight race in fall election, new poll says
Based on exclusive new polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the majority of Saskatchewan residents say they’re ready for change, but most don’t see that change happening in 2024.
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.
-
Sask. government says private school now separate from church, but emails show connections remain
The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church. But, by some indications, connections remain.
Regina
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Sask. Party, NDP entering tight race in fall election, new poll says
Based on exclusive new polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the majority of Saskatchewan residents say they’re ready for change, but most don’t see that change happening in 2024.
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.
-
Sask. Court of Appeal reserves decision on pronoun law legal challenge
An appeal hearing stemming from a court challenge of the Government of Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights has come to a close.
Vancouver
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
Detached home ownership in Metro Vancouver becoming 'more of a unicorn,' according to report
A new report from Re/Max shows it's becoming increasingly unrealistic for most people to buy a detached home in Metro Vancouver.
-
Vancouver's Jericho Pier to be repaired, could open by next summer
Jericho Pier has been closed to the public since a storm battered it in January 2022 – but now, the Vancouver Park Board has approved a plan to repair it at a cost of $1 million.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
'Severely hypothermic' boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Vancouver Island
A boater was rescued on Monday evening after spending three hours in the frigid waters off Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
-
Woman struck, critically injured by vehicle in Mississauga
A woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.
-
Rainfall warning ends for Toronto but wet weather expected to continue
A rainfall warning has ended for Toronto but wet weather is expected to continue on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Veteran Montreal police officer says racism a 'cancer eating away' at the SPVM in resignation letter
A veteran Montreal police officer says racism is a 'cancer eating away at the organization' in a stinging resignation letter.
-
Part of the Northvolt energy block could be allocated to others: Quebec minister
Even though Northvolt is experiencing financial difficulty, the Legault government is convinced that the Montérégie battery plant will go ahead, but it is opening the door to the possibility of redistributing part of the promised energy supply block to other companies.
-
Legendary Montreal concert hall La Tulipe shuts down
One of Montreal's biggest cultural institutions, La Tulipe, announced that it has closed down 'for now' in light of a recent court decision.
Atlantic
-
New mask requirements at Nova Scotia hospitals start Thursday
Nova Scotia Health is reintroducing masking requirements in ambulatory and inpatient units at provincial hospitals starting Thursday.
-
Two years since Fiona, experts warn 2024 hurricane season is not over yet
It's been two years since Fiona made landfall -- a storm that Maritimers won't soon forget.
-
P.E.I. woman, 27, dies after car collides with tractor hauling potato equipment
A woman has died after her car collided with a tractor hauling potato equipment in Norboro, P.E.I.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to extend gas tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the gas tax holiday for a second time.
-
Manitoba organization calling for inquiry into the death of six-year-old Johnson Redhead
An advocate organization is calling for an inquiry following the death of a six-year-old boy who went missing in Shamattawa First Nation.
-
'We have to wait': Majority of Winnipeg construction projects yet to finish
Summer officially gave way to autumn on Sunday, but Winnipeg’s construction season is far from over with work continuing on regional roadways and residential streets.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senator Claude Giroux's car stolen overnight
NHL star forward Claude Giroux had his car stolen in Ottawa on Tuesday evening, his wife says.
-
Shots fired in Carlington overnight
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating reports of gunfire in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday evening.
-
City of Ottawa says $564k in back taxes uncollectable, recommends write-off
The City of Ottawa has found more than $564,000 in back taxes are no longer able to be recovered and staff are recommending councillors approve writing it off.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
-
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
Barrie
-
Quick-thinking construction workers stop armed suspect from escaping
Three construction workers are being praised for their actions that police in Barrie say likely prevented an armed man from fleeing before being taken into custody.
-
Fatal three-vehicle crash in Caledon
A driver lost their life after a traffic collision in Caledon.
-
Ontario driver rescues abandoned puppies found in ditch
Four puppies were found near County Road 21 in Essa Township after a passerby spotted one when it ran out of the ditch and onto the road.
Kitchener
-
Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder
A reward of up to $50K has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
-
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
-
Region releases report on why corn was destroyed on purchased Wilmot land
Back in July, a plot of land had an immature crop of corn destroyed. It was an action that outraged local farmers. Now, a new report into the matter has been released and will be presented to regional council Wednesday.
London
-
'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash
OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.
-
'One more minute may have been too late': working smoke alarm saves Malahide family, and their home
“I was going to make breakfast, and I put the frying pan on the stove and opened it and remembered I needed something from No Frills,” said Frank Wall, who lives just north of Aylmer, Ont.
-
4-storey stacked townhouses permitted on London 'neighbourhood connector' streets
A majority of council has ruled that London’s Official Plan should be changed to permit four-storey stacked townhouses on neighbourhood connector streets across the city.
Windsor
-
'POP' unit makes more arrests as part of retail theft blitz
The Windsor police POP Unit has made more arrests as part of a retail theft operation. According to police, 19 people were arrested and 45 charges were laid during the operation last week.
-
Caught on camera: thieves steal sneakers worth thousands from Devonshire Mall
A quartet of alleged thieves pried their way into a Devonshire Mall apparel store early Monday morning, with the store’s owner reporting thousands of dollars worth of shoes were stolen.
-
Car struck in Belle River driveway, police say other vehicle fled
OPP in Lakeshore are hoping the public can help them in a 'fail to remain' crash investigation. Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Willowwood Drive in Belle River for a crash involving a parked car.