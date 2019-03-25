

A judge has ruled Omar Khadr's war crimes sentence has been served.

An Edmonton judge handed down a decision on the former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Monday morning.

The eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody, but the clock stopped ticking when a judge freed him on bail in 2015 pending his appeal of his military conviction.

Khadr's lawyer told the court he had served more than seven years in custody and on bail. The application asked the judge to place Khadr under conditional supervision for one day, and then declare his sentence served.

The Crown argued Khadr should serve the remainder of his sentence in the community.

On Monday, Khadr was placed on conditional supervision for one day in addition to the judge declaring his sentence served.