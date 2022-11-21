Jury trial begins for Mounties charged with manslaughter in shooting of Alberta man
A jury trial is scheduled to begin today in Edmonton for two RCMP officers accused of manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of a 31-year-old in northern Alberta.
Clayton Crawford died from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car after a confrontation with police on July 3, 2018.
Const. Jessica Brown and Cpl. Randy Stegner of the Whitecourt RCMP were initially charged with criminal negligence causing death, but the charges were later upgraded to manslaughter.
Alberta's policing watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, was directed to investigate the shooting on the day it happened.
After the officers were charged in 2020, ASIRT said the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service transferred responsibility for the case to the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General.
Brown and Stenger also face charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Top intelligence officials testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm all week
-
-
-
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE | Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's battery supply credibility jumps as multi-billion announcements keep coming
Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is selling Canada's battery-supply chain prowess in Asia again this week, but this time he has a new boast in his back pocket.
Ontario schools open Monday after education workers strike averted
Ontario’s schools will be open as usual today after a strike by Ontario’s 55,000 education workers was averted at the 11th hour.
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
WATCH LIVE | Top intelligence officials testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
Top intelligence officials are first on the witness list this week at the public inquiry scrutinizing Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act to end last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
World Cup teams nix armbands that were seen as snub to Qatar
FIFA's threat of on-field punishment for players pushed World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon a plan for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar's human rights record.
INTERACTIVE | Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A homebuyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
In cold Ukraine village, Banksy mural offers warm bath
As they head into a cold winter, residents of a bombed-out Ukrainian village say they appreciate a warm bath in a mural painted by graffiti artist Banksy.
Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50 per cent around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia's Java; 62 dead
A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings and walls on Indonesia's densely populated main island on Monday, killing at least 62 and injuring hundreds as people fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to talk budget with tax increases on the table
Calgary councillors are set to deliberate and hear feedback on its biggest issue yet: its multi-billion dollar four-year budget.
-
Layoff notices served to nearly all unionized workers at Calgary Loblaw distribution centre: union
The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in northeast Calgary says nearly all of its members received layoff notices in the midst of contract negotiations.
-
'My worst nightmare': Alta. paramedic called to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta Health Services paramedic suffered the cruellest blow, when a fatally injured teenage girl in a motor vehicle collision turned out to be her daughter.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Métis Nation bringing bison to Batoche
Two days of discussion between Métis citizens and elected officials wrapped up Sunday in the fall session of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) at Prairieland Park.
-
Sask. RCMP seek public assistance locating missing man
The Turner Lake RCMP is asking people who live around La Loche, Buffalo Narrows, Turnor Lake and Dillon to check their properties for signs of a missing man.
-
Garbage fire set in vacant Saskatoon home causes $50,000 damage: investigators
A garbage fire lit in the dining room of an abandoned home on Saturday caused about $50,000 in damage, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
Regina
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Sights from the 109th Grey Cup in Regina
Here are some of the sights from the 109th Grey Cup game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
-
Regina man facing explosives and firearms possession charges following traffic stop
Firearms and explosives possession charges have been laid on a 24-year-old man after a traffic stop, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Sask. Métis Nation bringing bison to Batoche
Two days of discussion between Métis citizens and elected officials wrapped up Sunday in the fall session of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) at Prairieland Park.
Atlantic
-
Some schools closed in Cape Breton as winter storm warnings remain in effect
Some schools are closed in Cape Breton, where winter storm warnings remain in effect for northern Inverness and Victoria counties Monday morning.
-
Police seek two men after report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Police are searching for two suspects after shots were fired in Cole Harbour, N.S., Sunday morning.
-
Making sure food is on the table ahead of a Christmas impacted by inflation
In just a few days, a large truckload of food from Prince Edward Island will be back at the Glace Bay Food Bank for what has become an annual tradition of holiday giving.
Toronto
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
-
Ontario schools open Monday after education workers strike averted
Ontario’s schools will be open as usual today after a strike by Ontario’s 55,000 education workers was averted at the 11th hour.
-
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
Montreal
-
'They killed him:' Family of Montreal man shot by police still seeking answers, two months later
The family of a 38-year-old man killed by Montreal police two months ago held a rally on Sunday to amplify their calls for answers. Ronny Kay, a financial advisor from Nuns' Island in Montreal, was fatally shot during an SPVM intervention on Sept. 17. His family is still questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
Coroner's inquest begins into Montreal firefighter who died during water rescue
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter during a water rescue operation began Monday morning in Joliette, Que.
-
Company running 48 Quebec seniors' homes files for creditor protection, leaving residents uneasy
A Quebec company that runs over 48 seniors homes has filed for creditor protection, leaving residents uneasy about the future. In a note sent to over 14,000 seniors on Nov. 14, Selection Retraite said the request is a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and hiked interest rates, but stressed that it would not impact services.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Top intelligence officials testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
Top intelligence officials are first on the witness list this week at the public inquiry scrutinizing Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act to end last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Few students wearing masks in Ottawa's public schools ahead of mandatory mask debate, principals say
Ottawa public school principals estimate fewer than 10 per cent of students are wearing masks in some schools, as trustees prepare to debate whether masks should be mandatory in schools.
-
'She was not herself': Ottawa family shares daughter's experience with RSV at CHEO
An Ottawa family is sharing their painful experience watching their daughter struggle in hospital with a respiratory virus.
Kitchener
-
Teen girl injured, man facing impaired driving charges after crash in Woolwich
A 17-year-old has been injured and a 36-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash in Woolwich Township.
-
WCI closed Monday due to boiler malfunction
Asynchronous learning will take place from home and teachers will be available during regular school hours on their Google Classrooms, the school board says.
-
Crash near Mount Forest closes Highway 6
A section of Highway 6 is closed in both directions after a crash near Mount Forest, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
-
Alpaca farming: One year later
About a year ago, Terri Veerman, joined by her husband Pat, and daughters Jayda and Gabby moved from southern Ontario to Bruce Mines to become alpaca farmers.
-
Ontario advocates fight LTC law posing an 'egregious deprivation' on seniors’ rights
Ontario advocates are launching a constitutional challenge to a law they call an 'unprecedented and egregious deprivation' of seniors’ rights and freedoms.
Winnipeg
-
Emails to Manitoba premier provide a snapshot of public feedback on pandemic rules
Dictator. Criminal. Greedy. Those are some of the descriptors fired in writing at former Manitoba premier Brian Pallister by members of the general public in May 2020 as the government was facing the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Grey Cup brings boost to Winnipeg businesses
Fans flocked to Winnipeg bars and restaurants on Sunday to watch the Grey Cup, and though the Blue Bombers didn't get the cup, it was still a win for local businesses.
-
Argos beat Blue Bombers 24-23 in 109th Grey Cup
The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.
Vancouver
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. Premier David Eby to lay out plans to tackle housing affordability crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby is expected to announce his government's plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today.
-
Judge set to deliver verdict in public mischief trial of former Surrey, B.C. mayor
A verdict is expected in B.C. provincial court Monday following the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum.
-
Elizabeth May elected Green Party leader again, plans to co-lead with Jonathan Pedneault
Elizabeth May has once again been named leader of the Green Party of Canada, after three years away from the job. She ran with Jonathan Pedneault, and the two plan to share the leadership.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. Premier David Eby to lay out plans to tackle housing affordability crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby is expected to announce his government's plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today.
-
'They're just magical to see': Dozens of dolphins swim with ferry in B.C.
Passengers aboard a ferry from Comox to Powell River were treated to an unexpected show in the water earlier this week, as their vessel passed a pod of dolphins.
-
B.C. senior releases first album of original songs at age 80
Emma Robbins learned to play guitar at age eight, won regional singing competitions at 10, and by 16, was earning fame across the Maritimes, performing on TV every week. Motherhood took her away from music, however, until recently, when she released her first album at age 80.