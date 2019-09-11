Justin Trudeau to campaign in Edmonton Thursday
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:08AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:21AM MDT
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will visit Edmonton on day two of the federal election campaign.
Trudeau is scheduled to appear at the Arts Barns, just north of Whyte Avenue at 10330 84 Avenue.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the event.
The Liberal website notes that bags and backpacks will not be allowed inside the event.