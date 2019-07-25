Wind gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range have put a stop to some of the fun at K-Days.

The event announced just before 1 p.m. on Thursday it was closing several rides for safety reasons.

"Due to wind we are closing the Mach 3, the Swing Towers, MegaDrop, Blitzer, and the Wave Swinger," read the public statement.

Weather update: currently due to wind we are closing the Mach 3, the Swing Towers, MegaDrop, Blitzer, and the Wave Swinger for safety reasons. We’ll continue to update if updates are needed. #KDays #yeg pic.twitter.com/uZyVOaukUb — K-Days (@KDaysyeg) July 25, 2019

High winds were expected to last into early Thursday evening, before calming down.

