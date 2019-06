Keith Gretzky is staying with the Edmonton Oilers.

Ken Holland, the team's new president and general manager, announced Gretzky will be his assistant general manager.

Gretzky served as interim GM after Peter Chiarelli was fired on Jan. 21.

He will also be the Bakersfield Condors' general manager.

The Oilers hired Gretzky in July 2016 after he spent five years with the Boston Bruins.