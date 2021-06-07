EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier has apologized for breaking his own government's public health measures during an evening meal with ministers atop the federal building in Edmonton known as Sky Palace.

"For the past 16 months, I have tried hard to observe the public health rules. I thought it's important for me to lead by example, but I have to admit, I haven't always done that perfectly. I can think of many cases where I've been within two metres of people and that I'm sure has been the case for the past 16 months for pretty much everybody in Alberta," Jason Kenney said during a Monday news conference.

Saying he wanted to address something that had become "a real controversy in recent days," Kenney explained he ordered takeout for the June 1 supper on the deck outside the premier's office, expecting it to be a lengthy meeting with the ministers of health, finance, and environment, as well as staff.

"We took precautions to do it in a distanced way, trying to observe the rules. In fact, we set up four continuous tables and spaced chairs out. We've actually gone up and measured the chairs since this became a controversy and apparently four of us were two metres or more between each other but two of those chairs were less than two metres distance and there's no doubt that over the course of the meeting, people came within the two metre distance," he said.

"If anything, I thought it's a positive thing to show the openness of Phase 1 of the Open for Summer plan with the social gatherings of up to 10 people."

Kenney continued, "But it's clear that at some points in that evening we were not all distanced from one another by two metres and I truly regret that. I take full responsibility for this... We have to set a higher example, a higher threshold for conduct, and so I want sincerely to apologize to my colleagues and to Albertans for letting you down."

He made the comments during an announcement of the province's plan to hold a referendum on Alberta pursuing the removal of equalization program from Canada's constitution, his first public appearance since photos were delivered anonymously to media outlets.

Previously, in the legislature, the premier refused to admit to breaking COVID-19 restrictions, and called the business dinner "fully rule compliant."

At least two members of Kenney's cabinet openly criticized him and called for an apology.​

This is a breaking news story. More to come...