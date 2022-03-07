Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exports
Alberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
Premier Jason Kenney said he would be travelling to Houston on Monday to speak with energy leaders and U.S. politicians about the "urgency" to impose a global ban on Russian energy exports.
"This is a critical point in world history," Kenney said at a media availability Sunday evening. "We must boycott and embargo conflict energy.
"Because every barrel of Russian oil being sold on the world today is filled with Ukrainian blood," he added. "That is a message I will take to global energy leaders."
Kenney echoed actions the province has taken to gather humanitarian aid for Ukraine and distance itself economically from Russia but said further action to "eliminate" Russian energy products from global markets was critical.
Last week, the province directed the Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) to ban the sale of Russian-made liquor and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) to divest from Russian-tied securities.
Kenney has also said the province will work with the federal government to expedite Ukrainian national applications for permanent residency in Alberta.
In addition, the provincial government has donated $6 million to Ukraine for humanitarian aid, $5 million to go toward non-lethal assistance for the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, and contributed $350,000 towards the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council fill a plane effort.
"None of these efforts will matter unless the world eliminates Russian energy exports, which represent the funds that fuel Putin's war machine," the premier said.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, Kenney has pushed for an end to the use of Russia's oil and gas products. On Feb. 24, Kenney tweeted that "Alberta oil is better than dictator oil."
The premier has also called on U.S. President Joe Biden to reinstate the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline project so that Americans can buy more oil from Alberta instead of Russia.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato
