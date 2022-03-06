Filling a plane with medical, emergency supplies for Ukraine

A campaign in Edmonton to gather medical and emergency response supplies for Ukraine is getting ready to load donations onto a plane.

The “Plane for Ukraine” campaign was started with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) and Firefighter Aid Ukraine.

The first day people could drop off donations was March 3 and by that evening the UCC-APC had posted on Facebook that they had already reached the quota for the plane.

“Thank you to our generous Alberta community,” said the UCC-APC in the post.

The supplies are being loaded onto a charter plane Sunday evening. The UCC-APC said Premier Jason Kenney will be coming to the warehouse volunteers are working at to thank them for their efforts during the campaign.