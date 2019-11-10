EDMONTON -- A speech during which Premier Jason Kenney lamented unfair treatment by the federation and promised Albertans independence from Ottawa was his most significant address since taking office, says one political scientist—especially if Kenney's 'fair deal' plan goes through.

At a Manning Centre conference in Red Deer on Saturday, Kenney announced Alberta would be opening offices across the country to defend its economic interests, as well as the creation of a panel that would look into the province setting up its own pension program, tax collection agency, police force and even constitution.

"We are demanding a fair deal now for Alberta within Canada," the premier told the crowd.

"One that respects the constitution and gets Ottawa out of the way so we can do what we do best—what Alberta has always done: grow our economy, create jobs, get back to work, and generate an oversized contribution to Canada's wealth."

Some of the proposed reforms the nine-person panel is tasked with studying are similar to those requested of Ralph Klein by conservatives nearly two decades ago.

That they're being raised again is noteworthy, said Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt.

"This is the most significant speech Jason Kenney has given," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"If this does go through, it would completely change Alberta."

Constitutional lawyer Brendan Miller added all of the changes are possible without reworking Canada's supreme law.

"They don't require constitutional amendment."

While Kenney addressed the growing "Wexit" sentiment in Red Deer by declaring, "I am, and always will be, a Canadian patriot," Official Opposition and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley accused him of stoking the fires of western alienation.

"He is exploiting the real frustrations of everyday Albertans by sowing the seeds of separation with tired ideas from decades ago," she said in a statement. "Alberta is part of Canada, and Jason Kenney needs to accept that."

However, Bratt said Kenney's remarks likely drown out the calls for western separation.

"It has just cut the Wexit argument off at the knees," Bratt told CTV News Edmonton.

"Any discussion of Wexit is now going to be superseded by greater autonomy for Alberta within Canada."

The Fair Deal Panel will consult with the public and stakeholders between Nov. 16 and Jan. 30, 2020, to hand in a report by the end of March.

With a report by CTV Edmonton's Sarah Plowman