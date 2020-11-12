EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney got tested for COVID-19 and is self-isolating after a close contact contracted the disease.

"Earlier today I was informed that I have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and so, as a result, I have been tested myself and I am awaiting those results."

Kenney was in contact with that person Monday and said he will work from home until Nov. 23.

The premier called into Thursday's Alberta COVID-19 update where he announced 860 new cases.