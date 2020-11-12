EDMONTON -- An Alberta government staffer has confirmed to CTV News the province will introduce new restrictions Thursday afternoon aimed at reducing COVID-19 spread in bars, restaurants, gyms and places of worship.

The specifics are unknown, however, the premier will join Alberta’s chief medical officer of health for the provincial COVID-19 update on Thursday.

At the beginning of the week, Alberta’s top doctor said officials were “considering which further steps might be needed.”

Jason Kenney hasn’t taken part in a pandemic briefing since Nov. 6, when the province counted more than 1,400 new cases over two days and the officials outlined more guidelines for communities where case counts were surging.

Since then, however, Alberta has reported between 600 and 900 cases daily, with an all-time record of 919 on Saturday.

According to the latest data, there are nearly 8,100 active cases in the province: 3,434 in the Calgary zone, 3,255 in the Edmonton zone, and 1,400 more outside the major metropolitan areas.

Among the worst outbreaks are an Edmonton long-term care facility with more than 140 cases between staff and its elderly residents, and the Foothills Medical Centre – one of three Calgary hospitals experiencing an outbreak – where 90 patients and staff have been infected.

More than 200 Albertans are in hospital with COVID-19.

Yet, the province had not introduced public health measures beyond 15-person gathering limits and a “strong suggestion” Albertans limit their number of cohorts to three and refrain from private get-togethers.

In her last in-person update on Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta Health was assessing its options.

“If needed, we do not need to wait 14 days before recommending additional measures. This is a critical juncture and we need to get our cases down to below 100 new cases per day in our big cities with a growth rate or our value of less than one.”

