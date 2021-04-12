EDMONTON -- The premier is slated to speak at 11 a.m. MST about Alberta's vaccine program, which moved to Phase 2C on Monday.

Government officials said Jason Kenney would be giving an update on the province's progress to vaccinate the majority of eligible residents by the summer.

According to the latest data, about 850,000 doses had been administered, with some 160,000 Albertans having received two shots.

Watch the news conference with Kenney live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

With the move to Phase 2C on Monday, an estimated 240,000 health-care workers in the province became eligible for the shot. This includes physicians, nurses and pharmacists, as well as workers at in-patient care facilities providing direct care in the community through Alberta Health Services, Covenant Health, Alberta Precision Labs, DynaLife, and clinical practicum students.