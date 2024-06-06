Killed Edmonton officer Const. Woodall honoured in 9th annual soccer tournament

Edmonton police officer Const. Daniel Woodall was honoured ahead of the ninth anniversary of his death in a way his loved ones say would have made him laugh.

The St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School soccer academy hosted the ninth annual Woodall Cup – a mini soccer tournament between students and Edmonton Police Service members – Thursday morning.

"We're trying to keep it respectful here," joked first-time participant and Grade 9 goalkeeper Kadie Karimu ahead of the games.

She and her peer Dauda Brima said it was an honour to join the tribute.

"I want them to know we still have Dan Woodall in our hearts and will forever love him, and what he did for us, we'll never forget," Brima told reporters.

"The meaning behind this is just great. We're just here to play and keep things peaceful, knowing Dan would have loved this if he was here," Karimu added.

Woodall died on June 8, 2015, after being shot while making an arrest in the west end.

He was a passionate soccer fan who believed in the game's power to unite people, according to those who knew him.

"He would be laughing at some of the plays, especially from the police. Any mistake they made, he would be merciless on it," Woodall's friend and former Greater Manchester Police partner Dave Ainsworth said.

"One of the biggest things I remember him for is one of the biggest things I miss – his laughter."

The red team beat the black team in the final match 4-2 of the ninth annual Woodall Cup at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School in Edmonton on June 6, 2024. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)

Although police chief Dale McFee didn't start working in Edmonton until 2019, he says he and the service were greatly impacted by Woodall's death.

"Ultimately what I remember … much as the same as (constables) Travis (Jordan) and Brett (Ryan), is just how it really bonded our community together and that support and that outpouring," he said.

"It's a special day to honour Dan but also see that the legacy lives on through the youth of our community and for them to show up and enjoy the sport, that means a lot to our police service."

In a message from England, where Woodall was from and where his wife and two kids live, Claire Woodall said she was proud of Edmonton's dedication to both soccer and her late husband.

EPS, Alberta St. George of England Society, RiverCity Vacuums and Power Play sports will be donating soccer equipment to St. Nicholas.

WIth files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach