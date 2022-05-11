Kings outlast Oilers to take 5-4 OT victory in Game 5

Western leaders may face uncertain endgame in Ukraine war

An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That’s what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side and no resolution in sight.

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a site after an airstrike by Russian forces in Bahmut, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub

Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator said Wednesday it would stop Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Kyiv's military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv.

