EDMONTON -- For bargain-hunting lovers in Alberta, Amazon returns can now be purchased for liquidation-low prices at a store called Krazy Binz.

The discount store -- found across Canada in Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary, Hamilton, Kitchener and London -- is known to sell thousands of products from brand name vacuums, hair tools, children’s games, foot massagers, home goods and mini fridges.

The company says not even employees know what items will come through their doors.

Edmonton shoppers will see a 30-minute limit enforced at the store. There will also be a testing station for tech gadgets, and employees wearing bright vests will be available to assist shoppers. Shoppers will be allowed to buy as much as they can fit in an equivalent-size IKEA bag.

There's a workaround, however, that an employee willingly gives up in a promotional video.

“You are welcome to go outside and come right back through,” she said.

Prime Day Thursday is the re-stock day where shoppers can find every single item in the bin priced at $25. Item pricing will drop throughout the week until items are priced at $1 by the following Wednesday.

While walk-ins are accepted, pre-bookings are highly recommended. Registration for the temporary Edmonton location at 11531 160 St NW is available online.