EDMONTON -- The Misericordia Community Hospital is beginning its phased reopening after overcoming its COVID-19 outbreak.

The emergency department and labour and delivery services resumed Friday afternoon.

The hospital will also begin a phased reopening of scheduled ambulatory appointments and surgical procedures.

The hospital was temporarily closed to patients on July 8.

A total of 58 cases have been connected with the outbreak, 11 people died.

There have been no new cases since July 17, and as of Friday, the outbreak is considered over.