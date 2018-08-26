Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Lamont County assault suspect arrested
RCMP issued a warrant for the arrest of Terry St. Germain after an alleged assault in Lamont County on Saturday, August 25, 2018. (Supplied)
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 11:19AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 27, 2018 11:20AM MDT
RCMP have arrested the man that allegedly assaulted a woman with a weapon in Lamont County Saturday, two days after they requested the public’s assistance to help them find him.
Police responded to a call for assistance at a home in Lamont County at 9:49 a.m. where 50-year-old Terry St. Germain allegedly assaulted a woman.
He was arrested Monday and is facing 13 charges.