

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The heaviest load to ever hit Alberta’s highways started its four day crawl Sunday night.

The petrochemical development equipment, called a splitter, weighs in at over 800 tonnes and measures nearly 100 metres long.

The move will take four days to complete from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland just outside of Fort Saskatchewan.

Alberta’s transportation minister says most of the materials used to make the splitter were sourced straight from the province, something he is proud of.

“I’m very proud of all the people and companies that are working to make our economy go. They obviously do not shy away from big and challenging projects,” said Minister Brian Mason.

Since the load will be moving below the posted speed limit and may pull over at times, drivers behind it are expected to face delays.

In some spots along the planned route the load will be travelling against the flow of traffic causing lanes to be blocked off.

The load is roughly the size of a CFL football field and will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder.

This is the route provided by the Government of Alberta:

east on 51 Avenue to Roper Road

south on 75 Street

east on Whitemud Drive to Anthony Henday Drive

south on Anthony Henday Drive to Highway 14

east on Highway 14 to a staging area on the east side of Highway 21 and south side of Highway 14

east on Highway 14 to Range Road 190

north on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510

east on Township Road 510 to Highway 834

north on Highway 834 to Highway 15

west on Highway 15 to Lamont

west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220

north on Range Road 220 to the petrochemical complex

511Alberta’s Twitter account also reminded motorists that delays are to be expected as the tower marches towards its final destination.