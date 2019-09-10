A new awareness campaign will give Edmontonians strategies to help prevent suicide in their communities.

'Eleven of us' launched on World Suicide Prevention Day.

The campaign is a part of a larger community plan to prevent suicide in Edmonton.

According to the campaign, 11 Edmontonians attempt or die by suicide every day. The website offers resources to help people learn the signs and how to help if someone is considering suicide.

Mark Snaterse, executive director of addiction and mental health with Alberta Health Services explained that there are often warning signs that people miss.

"By making people more aware of the signs of suicide, we may create an opportunity or a connection that allows a person in crisis a moment to rethink their options, to reach out and ask for help," Snaterse said in a written release.

According to Alberta Health Services, 7,254 Albertans visited the ER for suicide attempts in 2018. Half of those patients were youth. More Albertans die by suicide each year than by motor vehicle collisions.

Support lines are available if you or someone you know needs help:

Health Link – 811

Mental Health Help Line – 1-877-303-2642

ConnecTeen – text 587-333-2724

First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness - 1-855-242-3310